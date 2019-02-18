Ajay Devgn On Akshay Kumar: We Don’t Exactly Socialise With One Another; We’re Two Of A Kind

Ajay Devgn On Akshay Kumar

Speaking of Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn said, "Akshay and I have always liked and respected each other. We both started out together, practically, just one year apart. We lead different lives and don't exactly socialise with one another."

‘We’re Two Of A Kind’

"However, whenever we meet, we're chilled out. I know I can pick the phone on him and ask him something and vice versa. What's also nice is that he is in his own world. He's not keeping tabs on anyone. I'm also the same. We're two of a kind."

Ajay Devgn Says He’s A Least Insecure Actor

Speaking of feeling insecure as an actor, Ajay Devgn said, "After 25-27 years, what insecurity will we have? Agreed, just before our film's release, we're jittery. But I won't call that insecurity.

You work hard and if something hasn't shaped up as you envisioned, you get upset. That is not insecurity. It's anxiety. Sometimes, you blame yourself and promise to be more careful the next time while choosing the projects."

Ajay Devgn On Winning An Audi For For The Best Answer At KWK

"I have no idea about who I beat. I just went there and decided that I was going to let my guard down. The nature of the show is such that you need to lighten up. Extempore casual talk zyada funny hota hai. People think I'm a serious person, but I can be a lot of fun."