Ajay Devgn: Tanhaji Is Grand, Educative And Informative; Such Combination Is Rare In Bollywood!

Ajay Devgn, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming period film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior says he wants to do informative films in the future. Set in the 17th century, the movie is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The movie is directed by Om Raut. Ajay has co-produced Tanhaji along with T-Series.

In an interaction with PTI, he said, "Apart from the film being grand and carrying a message, it is also educative, it is informative. It is an interesting story to watch and such combination is rare."

He added, "Besides the storyline, I am always inclined to create new things like when I wanted to make this film we worked on 3D and technology in a way that it should look new. Visually we are very happy with the film".

Ajay says people should realise that the freedom that we enjoy now was achieved earlier with many difficulties and sacrifices. It was Om Raut who came up with the idea of doing a movie on the Maratha warrior.

"When he narrated me the idea I liked it very much. In schools, there was just one para about him in textbooks. It is amazing that how people like him sacrificed their lives. Even if the story was fictional it has that kind of power to excite you - it has heroism, drama, emotions. There are so many such heroes, who have sacrificed their lives for the country," he added.

Rumours go around that Ajay, who has been inspired by Tanhaji, has ideas of making a movie on Raja Suheldev. But, it has not been officially confirmed yet.

"We are in talks about a few things. A film like this takes three to four years to make. We will have to do extensive research. Not necessary I will act in it also, whoever suits the part will act," Ajay told PTI.

Tanhaji has Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Kajol essaying pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release on January 10.

Ajay Devgn On CAA Protests: Violence Is Not The Way; Through Violence We Harm Our Own Country!

Kajol Trolls Ajay Devgn Over Her Casting In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior