Ajay Devgn's Total Dhamaal To NOT Release In Pakistan, Donates Rs 50 Lakh To The Families Of Jawans

Total Dhamaal Filmmakers Donate Rs 50 Lakh

A spokesperson of Total Dhamaal said in a statement, "In the light of the recent attacks, the makers and the actors got together to help out the families of the Pulwama martyrs. It is a sad thing to see the Indian soldiers suffer through this event and the team was keen on doing their bit to support them."

Doing The Right Thing!

In the wake of the Pulwama terror attack which martyred 44 Indian soldiers, Bollywood is doing the right thing by taking a stand against the mindless atrocities of Pakistan and its about time we as a country, stand up to them hard and strong, and not let any attack on our soldiers or civilians go in vain.

Celebrities Come Forward To Financially Help The Martyred Soldiers Families

Also, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi cancelled their impending visit to Karachi and even the AndhaDhun actor Ayushmann Khurrana wrote a heartfelt poem to the CRPF jawans and several other Bollywood celebrities have come forward to financially help the martyred soldiers' families.

Total Dhamaal – Grand Release

Ajay Devgn's Total Dhamaal is all set to hit the theatres on February 22, 2019, and the movie also stars Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Johnny Lever. The film is directed by Indra Kumar and co-produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms.