Anant Ambani Pre-wedding Bash: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Chill Out Together In Switzerland!
Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani is all set to tie the knot with his fiancée Shloka Mehta in Switzerland. But before that, the Ambanis and Mehtas are hosting their families and friends in the luxury Alpine resort town of St. Mortiz for a three-day pre-wedding bash.
Several B-town celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora have already flown down to St. Mortiz for the bash. Meanwhile, we have come across some pictures from Switzerland where Ranbir is seen chilling out with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt.
Ranbir-Alia Spend Some Quality Time Together
While the 'Sanju' actor is seen wearing light shaded overcoat along with a pair of cool shades, his lady love Alia is donning a black coloured jacket along with a red beanie cap and a pair of shades.
Here's One More Picture
Recently there were rumours about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's relationship going through a rough patch. But the latest pictures prove that all's well between the lovebirds.
Meanwhile, Here's What The Bride-to-be Is Up To
Akash Ambani and his to-be-bride Isha share a light moment with their friends.
Maroon 5 To Perform At Akash-Shloka's Pre-Wedding Bash
A Mid-day report quoted a source as saying, "Since Shloka and Akash are both fans of Maroon 5, the family thought it fitting to have them perform for the couple at the sangeet that will be held on March 8. While Akash's favourite track is Sugar in which the band is seen gatecrashing weddings, Shloka loves Move Like Jagger."
The source further added, "Naturally, these two chartbusters have found a place in the set that the band is putting together for their gig.
They are expected to perform for almost 40 minutes with other hits like She Will Be Loved, Makes Me Wonder and One More Night on the playlist. The team of sound designers that frequently works with Maroon 5 is coming down from Canada to check on the arrangements."
Akash and Shloka will exchange wedding vows March 9 at Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex. The wedding will be followed by a grand wedding reception on March 11.
Meanwhile, feast your eyes on some more pictures from Switzerland-
The Ambanis put up a spectacular firework display in the Swiss skies for Akash and Shloka's pre-wedding bash. The families also have on board the award-winning Chef Nobu Matsuhia and his team for a lavish culinary spread.
Ranbir Kapoor blesses the Couple Of The Hour - Akash & Shloka!
Top view of the Winter Wonderland!
