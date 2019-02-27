Akash Ambani Pre-wedding Bash: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Enjoy The Chainsmokers' Performance!
Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani will be exchanging wedding vows with Shloka Mehta on March 9. But before that, the Ambanis and Mehtas are hosting a lavish three-day pre-wedding bash at the luxury Alpine resort town of St. Mortiz in Switzerland.
Many B-town names like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others are already in Switzerland to attend the gala affair.
When it's an Ambani wedding, expect things to be extravagant! Yesterday, the Ambanis hosted a sangeet ceremony for Akash-Shloka where everybody had a blast watching live performances by Coldplay and The Chainsmokers. Here are few videos from the bash which is going viral on the internet-
A post shared by Akash Ambani ❤️ Shloka Mehta (@akustoletheshlo) on Feb 26, 2019 at 9:48pm PST
OMG WHAAAAAA! @coldplay performed last night at the Akash-Shloka Wedding Bash, and we can’t keep calm! 💥🔥😍❤️ Drooooooling!!!! ❤️❤️ . . #AkashAmbani #ShlokaMehta #AkuStoleTheShlo #MukeshAmbani #NitaAmbani #IshaAmbani #AnandPiramal #KokilaBenAmbani #AnantAmbani #RadhikaMerchant #AmbaniWedding #StMoritz #Switzerland #AmbaniWeddingBash #BadruttsPalace #India #Celebrations #IndianWedding #celebritywedding #destinationwedding #sangeetnight #chrismartin #coldplay
A post shared by Akash Ambani ❤️ Shloka Mehta (@akustoletheshlo) on Feb 26, 2019 at 9:33pm PST
Ranbir-Alia's Fan Moment
The lovebirds were seen having a great time as the Chainsmokers belted popular numbers on stage.
We Are So Jealous!
Chris Martin from Coldplay also performed at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding bash.
Ranbir-Alia's Swiss Diaries
Previously, the lovebirds were spotted spending some quality time in Switzerland.
Look Who's Here!
The 'Baadshah of Bollywood' Shahrukh Khan too is in Switzerland to attend Akash-Shloka's pre-wedding celebrations.
John Abraham With Wife Priya
The couple is also at St. Moritz to be a part of Akash-Shloka's pre-wedding bash. Seen here are John and Priya posing with a guest.
Meanwhile, here are some more videos that you just shouldn't miss-
The guests having a gala time in St. Moritz ❤️ ⛄️ ❄️ 🌈 . #AkashAmbani #ShlokaMehta #AkuStoleTheShlo #MukeshAmbani #NitaAmbani #IshaAmbani #AnandPiramal #KokilaBenAmbani #AnantAmbani #RadhikaMerchant #AmbaniWedding #StMoritz #Switzerland #AmbaniWeddingBash #BadruttsPalace #India #Celebrations #IndianWedding #celebritywedding #destinationwedding #sangeetnight #bacheloretteparty #dishapatani #ranbirkapoor #aliabhatt #malaikaarora
A post shared by Akash Ambani ❤️ Shloka Mehta (@akustoletheshlo) on Feb 26, 2019 at 7:44am PST
@harbhajan3 & @yuvisofficial enjoying their time in @stmoritz ❤️ Guessing there’s no party in the afternoon, hence they’re taking a stroll 😀 . . #akashambani #shlokamehta #yuvrajsingh #harbhajansingh #cricket #bollywood #india #indian #akustoletheshlo #ambaniwedding #prewedding
A post shared by Akash Ambani ❤️ Shloka Mehta (@akustoletheshlo) on Feb 26, 2019 at 4:50am PST
