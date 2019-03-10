English
    Akash Ambani's Reception: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Lets Aaradhya Steal The Thunder In The Cutest Way

    By
    |

    After a star-studded wedding that took last night, tonight (March 10, 2019), Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have hosted the grand reception of their son, Akash Ambani. He tied knot with Shloka Mehta in the presence of many B-town celebs, cricketers and politicians. While, every celebrity turned up at the reception in their stylish best, we can't stop drooling over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter, Aaradhya's look for the party. Have a look at her picture yourself..

    How Cute!

    Looking like a little princess, Aaradhya Bachchan cutely steals all the limelight from her parents, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

    That’s A Rare Sight!

    Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna strike a pose with Rekha at the wedding reception of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. While, Akshay looked every bit dapper, Twinkle and Rekha looked simply gorgeous in their ethnic avatars.

    Here Comes The Lovely Woman With Her Man!

    Among all, Sonali Bendre was also seen in attendance and she was spotted with her husband, Goldi Behl. The duo looked simply gorgeous together and was all smiles for the shutterbugs!

    She’s A Stunner!

    Karisma Kapoor, who's known for killing it with her style game, looked simply amazing at the reception. The lady is surely ageing in reverse and how!

    Aren’t You Missing Varun Dhawan Here?

    Varun Dhawan's parents strike a pose with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal and were all smiles for the camera. For the uninitiated, Varun is currently in London, shooting for Remo D'Souza's next dance film.

    The Shettys

    Suniel Shetty and his lovely wife, Mana Shetty graces the grand reception of Akash Ambani and looked spectacular together.

    Here Comes KJo!

    Karan Johar aces the quirky style as he poses for the media at Akash Ambani's wedding reception.

    Shweta Bachchan & Amitabh Bachchan

    Before gracing the reception of Akash Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan shared this lovely click on his Instagram page and captioned it as saying, ". daughters are the best .. !!💕especially when she chooses what the Father should wear !!."

    Story first published: Sunday, March 10, 2019, 22:16 [IST]
