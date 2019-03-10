Akash Ambani's Reception: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Lets Aaradhya Steal The Thunder In The Cutest Way

How Cute!

Looking like a little princess, Aaradhya Bachchan cutely steals all the limelight from her parents, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

That’s A Rare Sight!

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna strike a pose with Rekha at the wedding reception of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. While, Akshay looked every bit dapper, Twinkle and Rekha looked simply gorgeous in their ethnic avatars.

Here Comes The Lovely Woman With Her Man!

Among all, Sonali Bendre was also seen in attendance and she was spotted with her husband, Goldi Behl. The duo looked simply gorgeous together and was all smiles for the shutterbugs!

She’s A Stunner!

Karisma Kapoor, who's known for killing it with her style game, looked simply amazing at the reception. The lady is surely ageing in reverse and how!

Aren’t You Missing Varun Dhawan Here?

Varun Dhawan's parents strike a pose with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal and were all smiles for the camera. For the uninitiated, Varun is currently in London, shooting for Remo D'Souza's next dance film.

The Shettys

Suniel Shetty and his lovely wife, Mana Shetty graces the grand reception of Akash Ambani and looked spectacular together.

Here Comes KJo!

Karan Johar aces the quirky style as he poses for the media at Akash Ambani's wedding reception.

Shweta Bachchan & Amitabh Bachchan

Before gracing the reception of Akash Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan shared this lovely click on his Instagram page and captioned it as saying, ". daughters are the best .. !!💕especially when she chooses what the Father should wear !!."