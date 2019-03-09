English
    Akash Ambani- Shloka Mehta Wedding: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Jackie Shroff Add Glitter To The Wedding

    Akash Ambani & Shloka Wedding: Aamir Khan reaches with wife Kiran Rao; Watch Video| FilmiBeat

    The much-awaited day is finally here! Akash Ambani, the son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani is all set to exchange wedding vows with Shloka Mehta, later this evening. The couple got engaged last week and recently, the Ambanis had hosted an extravagant pre-wedding bash at Switzerland's St.Moritz which saw the attendance of many Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karishma Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan amongst others.

    Speaking about the wedding, it will take place at Jio World Centre at BKC today. Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebrities have already started pouring in at the venue. Check out the first pictures here.

    Aamir Khan & His Wife Kiran Rao

    The 'Thugs Of Hindostan' actor and his better half Kiran Rao was among the first ones to arrive at the wedding venue. While Aamir looked dapper in an ivory kurta, his wife looked gorgeous in the shades of black and gold with a blue layer.

    Jackie Shroff

    Trust 'bindass' Bhidu to always drop surprises! The actor wore a white dhoti and a white kurta with a mustard and green bandhini dupatta with kohlapuris and shades.

    Manish Malhotra

    The ace fashion designer also checked in at the wedding venue and is seen here posing for the paparazzi.

    We're A Family

    Before the wedding ceremonies, the Ambanis posed for a family portrait. Anant wore a pink kurta with an ivory Nehru jacket while Radhika looked pretty in orange.

    Vishal & Shekhar

    Donning white, the musical duo Vishal and Shekhar struck a pose for the paparazzi with the backdrop of the lovely lilac flowers.

