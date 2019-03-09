Akash-Shloka Wedding: Janhvi Kapoor Looks Like A Princess, The Bachchans Make A Classy Appearance

A Bonafide Princess

Although she is new to the industry, Janhvi Kapoor knows how to make heads turn wherever she goes. Janhvi looked like a beautiful princess, all dolled up in a pink lehenga, as she attended Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding on Saturday.

The Ever Classy Bachchans

The Bachchans including Amitabh, Jaya and Shweta Nanda Bachchan made a classy appearance at the Ambani wedding on Saturday. Shweta Nanda looked regal in a lehenga, whereas Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan both looked elegant.

Kiara Looked Enchanting

Kiara Advani was looking absolutely beautiful at Akash and Shloka's wedding on Saturday. She made a graceful appearance donning a light pink lehenga, accessorized with a statement choker necklace.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra And His Family

Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and film critic Anupama Chopra posed for pictures at the Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta wedding with their children.

Yuvraj Singh Was A Handsome Sight

Yuvraj Singh made for a handsome sight at the Akash - Shloka wedding, donning a pink sherwani with a navy Nehru jacket.

Farah Khan Smiles For The Cameras

Farah Khan smiled for the cameras donning a crimson red sharara suit at the Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta wedding today.

Harbhajan Singh With His Family

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife, Geeta Basra, and their daughter, Hinaya, together posed for the shutterbugs at the Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta wedding on Saturday.