English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Akash-Shloka Wedding: Janhvi Kapoor Looks Like A Princess, The Bachchans Make A Classy Appearance

    By
    |

    Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding is happening in full glitz and glamour at the Jio World Centre at BKC in Mumbai today. We have already seen many Bollywood celebrities make stunning red carpet appearances at the wedding today. But more B-Town celebs continue to grace Akash and Shloka's wedding today, and watching them make red carpet appearances is a treat to our eyes.

    Janhvi Kapoor arrived for the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta looking like a beautiful Indian princess. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Nanda Bachchan made a classy appearance. Other celebs who attended the wedding were Vidhu Vinod Chopra and his family, Kiara Advani, Farah Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh with his family. Check out the pictures!

    A Bonafide Princess

    Although she is new to the industry, Janhvi Kapoor knows how to make heads turn wherever she goes. Janhvi looked like a beautiful princess, all dolled up in a pink lehenga, as she attended Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding on Saturday.

    The Ever Classy Bachchans

    The Bachchans including Amitabh, Jaya and Shweta Nanda Bachchan made a classy appearance at the Ambani wedding on Saturday. Shweta Nanda looked regal in a lehenga, whereas Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan both looked elegant.

    Kiara Looked Enchanting

    Kiara Advani was looking absolutely beautiful at Akash and Shloka's wedding on Saturday. She made a graceful appearance donning a light pink lehenga, accessorized with a statement choker necklace.

    Vidhu Vinod Chopra And His Family

    Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and film critic Anupama Chopra posed for pictures at the Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta wedding with their children.

    Yuvraj Singh Was A Handsome Sight

    Yuvraj Singh made for a handsome sight at the Akash - Shloka wedding, donning a pink sherwani with a navy Nehru jacket.

    Farah Khan Smiles For The Cameras

    Farah Khan smiled for the cameras donning a crimson red sharara suit at the Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta wedding today.

    Harbhajan Singh With His Family

    Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife, Geeta Basra, and their daughter, Hinaya, together posed for the shutterbugs at the Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta wedding on Saturday.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2019, 21:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 9, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue