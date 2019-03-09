Akash-Shloka Wedding: Janhvi Kapoor Looks Like A Princess, The Bachchans Make A Classy Appearance
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding is happening in full glitz and glamour at the Jio World Centre at BKC in Mumbai today. We have already seen many Bollywood celebrities make stunning red carpet appearances at the wedding today. But more B-Town celebs continue to grace Akash and Shloka's wedding today, and watching them make red carpet appearances is a treat to our eyes.
Janhvi Kapoor arrived for the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta looking like a beautiful Indian princess. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Nanda Bachchan made a classy appearance. Other celebs who attended the wedding were Vidhu Vinod Chopra and his family, Kiara Advani, Farah Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh with his family. Check out the pictures!
A Bonafide Princess
Although she is new to the industry, Janhvi Kapoor knows how to make heads turn wherever she goes. Janhvi looked like a beautiful princess, all dolled up in a pink lehenga, as she attended Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding on Saturday.
The Ever Classy Bachchans
The Bachchans including Amitabh, Jaya and Shweta Nanda Bachchan made a classy appearance at the Ambani wedding on Saturday. Shweta Nanda looked regal in a lehenga, whereas Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan both looked elegant.
Kiara Looked Enchanting
Kiara Advani was looking absolutely beautiful at Akash and Shloka's wedding on Saturday. She made a graceful appearance donning a light pink lehenga, accessorized with a statement choker necklace.
Vidhu Vinod Chopra And His Family
Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and film critic Anupama Chopra posed for pictures at the Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta wedding with their children.
Yuvraj Singh Was A Handsome Sight
Yuvraj Singh made for a handsome sight at the Akash - Shloka wedding, donning a pink sherwani with a navy Nehru jacket.
Farah Khan Smiles For The Cameras
Farah Khan smiled for the cameras donning a crimson red sharara suit at the Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta wedding today.
Harbhajan Singh With His Family
Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife, Geeta Basra, and their daughter, Hinaya, together posed for the shutterbugs at the Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta wedding on Saturday.