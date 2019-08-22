Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt & Disha Patani Are Heartbroken To See The Burning Pics Of Amazon Rainforest

Ever since the burning pictures of Amazon rainforest have been landed on social media, netizens can't stop talking about it. People are every bit worried and scared and now, Bollywood celebs including Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and Disha Patani react to the same.

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Been seeing heart-breaking & alarming pictures of the Amazon rainforest which has been on fire since more than 2 weeks!It is responsible for 20% of the world's oxygen.This affects each one of us...the earth may survive climate change but we won't. #SaveTheAmazon #PrayForTheAmazon."

Alia Bhatt also reacted to heartbreaking pictures of Amazon rainforest and wrote, "The 'lungs of our planet' are burning! The #AmazonRainforest is home to about 3 Mn species of plants & animals and 1 Mn indigenous people. It plays an important role in keeping the planet's carbon dioxide levels in check. We won't exist without it! #SaveTheAmazon #PrayforAmazonas."

Disha Patani also sounded every bit concerned and wrote, "Terrifying to think that the Amazon is the largest rain forest on the planet, creating 20% of the earth's oxygen, basically the lungs of the world, has been on fire and burning for the last 16 days running, with literally NO media coverage whatsoever! Why?."

Just like celebs, many netizens also expressed their worry on Twitter and here's how they reacted..

The Amazon rainforest has been burning for 3weeks straight & it's juz only being juz spoken abt. plz, help raise awareness of d death & destruction ofmany types of wildlife. It's only a matter of time before the whole rain forest is gone. #PrayForTheAmazon #PrayforAmazonia pic.twitter.com/6jIADsLheg — divya🇮🇳 (@Divya_Siddi) August 22, 2019

i remember being so amazed & almost so scared of what's living inside of the majestic #AmazonForest and now I'm terrified for all those beings, those animals dying and the nature falling at an alarming rate. What are we doing when the nature needs us the most #PrayForTheAmazon pic.twitter.com/dY3PYH4z2Q — -ipsi✨행복감 (@MyBookishVibes) August 22, 2019