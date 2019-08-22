English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt & Disha Patani Are Heartbroken To See The Burning Pics Of Amazon Rainforest

    By
    |

    Ever since the burning pictures of Amazon rainforest have been landed on social media, netizens can't stop talking about it. People are every bit worried and scared and now, Bollywood celebs including Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and Disha Patani react to the same.

    Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Been seeing heart-breaking & alarming pictures of the Amazon rainforest which has been on fire since more than 2 weeks!It is responsible for 20% of the world's oxygen.This affects each one of us...the earth may survive climate change but we won't. #SaveTheAmazon #PrayForTheAmazon."

    akshay-kumar-alia-bhatt-disha-patani-heartbroken-to-see-burning-pictures-amazon-rainforest

    Alia Bhatt also reacted to heartbreaking pictures of Amazon rainforest and wrote, "The 'lungs of our planet' are burning! The #AmazonRainforest is home to about 3 Mn species of plants & animals and 1 Mn indigenous people. It plays an important role in keeping the planet's carbon dioxide levels in check. We won't exist without it! #SaveTheAmazon #PrayforAmazonas."

    Disha Patani also sounded every bit concerned and wrote, "Terrifying to think that the Amazon is the largest rain forest on the planet, creating 20% of the earth's oxygen, basically the lungs of the world, has been on fire and burning for the last 16 days running, with literally NO media coverage whatsoever! Why?."

    Alia Bhatt On Fighting Negativity Around Her: I Have Never Had Any Negative Thoughts Towards Anyone

    Just like celebs, many netizens also expressed their worry on Twitter and here's how they reacted..

    More AKSHAY KUMAR News

    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 14:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue