Bachchan Pandey First Look! Akshay Kumar Announces New Film; Nails The South Indian Rowdy Avatar

Akshay Kumar is on a roll. The actor already has five films in his kitty i.e., Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, Good News, Sooryavanshi and Laxmi Bomb and guess what? The Khiladi of the B-town now announces yet another upcoming film, titled as Bachchan Pande. He shared the first poster on his Instagram page and wrote, "Coming on Christmas 2020! ‪In & As #BachchanPandey 😎‬ ‪In #SajidNadiadwala's Next, directed by @farhadsamji ‬@nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala."

Going by the poster, it's pretty clear that Akshay will play the titular character. Donning the South Indian avatar, Akshay Kumar is killing it in the first look poster of the film and has left his fans all amazed.

The film is slated to hit the theatres in Christmas 2020, which means Akshay will lock horns with Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn. Yes, you read it right! Christmas 2020 is already booked by Aamir Khan as his film, Lal Singh Chaddha is expected to release at that time. Apart from Aamir, Ranbir-Ajay starrer, which will be helmed by Luv Ranjan, is also expected to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020.

We wonder if all these big stars will actually lock horns with each other at the box office next year or they would just adjust their films to avoid any kind of clash. Only time will tell.