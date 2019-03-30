Akshay Kumar Answers Whether His Son Aarav Wants To Be An Actor Someday: Read To Find Out!

Akshay Kumar is considered to be one of the top actors in the Hindi film industry and he has maintained his position at the top for many years now. In an interview with a leading daily, Akshay was asked if his son Aarav wanted to follow suit and become an actor too. Daddy dearest feels that there is still time for Aarav to decide that and he doesn't feel like putting pressure on a 16 year old to make career choices right now. Read further to find out what Akshay had to say.

In an interview with a leading daily, Akshay answered a question on whether his son Aarav wants to become an actor some day. He said, "He is just a 16-year-old kid, who is enjoying his life. There's no need to discuss his career right now and put pressure on him. I feel that will happen only if the parents in a way put some kind of burden. I am very clear that whether my kids want to become a painter, doctor or open a restaurant, I am fine."

Akshay went on to add, "My dad never put any pressure on me. He was like, 'if you're interested in sports and karate; and want to be like Bruce Lee, go for it. But become at least half a Bruce Lee (laughs).' Aaj wahi cheez kaam aayi na mere."

The Khiladi of Bollywood had earlier said that as of then, Aarav was only interested in studying. "Once he wraps up his studies here in Mumbai, he wants to go to a school in London, which he has already selected. I let my kids be the way they want to be," Akshay had said.

On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in Good News, starring alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Meanwhile, he is reveling in the success of his last film Kesari, which has joined the Rs.100 Crore club.

MOST READ: GQ Style & Culture Awards: Anushka Sharma & Ranveer Singh Up The Style Quotient!