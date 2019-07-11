Akshay Kumar Becomes The Only Indian Star To Feature On Forbes' Highest-Paid Celebrities List!

Akshay Kumar has made us proud again! Bollywood's 'Khiladi' has found a spot in the recently released Forbes' Annual Highest-Paid Celebrities list and is the only Indian actor to get featured this year. With earnings of $65 million in the last year, the actor took the 33rd spot.

Interestingly, he defeated the likes of Rihanna, Jackie Chan, Bradley Cooper and others to win the spot. Meanwhile, with earnings of $185 million, singer Taylor Swift once again topped the list.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, following Taylor in the second spot is reality show star and beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner with earnings of $170 million. She was crowned the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes last year. Taking the third spot is Kylie's brother-in-law and singer Kanye West. It's all in the family, as they say!

The annual Forbes Celebrity 100 list also included names like soccer stars Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar among the top 10, along with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and 1970s soft rock band The Eagles, who embarked on a new tour in 2018.

Meanwhile, here are the names of the top 10 celebrities on the list.

1. Taylor Swift: $ 185 million

2. Kylie Jenner: $170 million

3. Kanye West: $150 million

4. Lionel Messi: $127 million

5. Ed Sheeran: $110 million

6. Cristiano Ronaldo: $109 million

7. Neymar: $105 million

8. The Eagles: $100 million

9 Dr. Phil McGraw: $95 million

10 Canelo Alvarez: $94 million

Speaking about Akshay Kumar, on the work front, the actor will be next seen in 'Mission Mangal', 'Housefull 4' and 'Good News'. The actor is also a part of Raghava Lawrence's Hindi debut 'Laaxmi Bomb' and the Prithviraj Chauhan biopic.

