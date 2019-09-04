Akshay Kumar's Birthday Plans: This Is How The Superstar Will Be Celebrating His Special Day

Just five days remaining for Akshay Kumar's birthday and fans can't keep calm! The Khiladi Kumar would be turning 52 on September 9. To ring in this special occasion, we hear that the superstar will be jetting off for a quick trip with his family.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the 'Mission Mangal' star will be flying off to London to celebrate his 52nd birthday. The tabloid quoted a source as saying, "It will be a low-key celebration for the Kumars. The idea is to spend quality time with the entire family."

Last year, Akshay celebrated his birthday in Mumbai itself by hosting a dinner at home for his friends and family.

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times when the actor was asked about his most special birthday gift, the actor star revealed, "I will never forget the Harley Davidson my wife gifted me, but actually it's always the family holidays that I cherish the most. You can't take money or possessions to the grave - only memories and a lifetime of love and happiness. No gift will ever replace the time we spend together, my wife could buy me an island, but I'll still just want to walk on Juhu Beach (in Mumbai) holding her hand - something we do for free whenever we want, but to me that's what I call magic."

He had further added, "I always want my birthday to be about making my children happy and that's all I would ever wish for, for they are all I want and need."

Post returning back from London, the superstar will kickstart the promotions of his upcoming film, 'Housefull 4' which boasts of an ensemble cast which includes names like Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Rana Daggubati and others. The film is slated for a Diwali release.

Besides this film, the actor will be seen in a string of interesting projects which include Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi', Raghava Lawrence's horror comedy 'Laxmmi Bomb', Raj Mehta's 'Good News' and Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Bachchan Pandey'.

