Akshay Kumar And Bobby Deol Take Naps On The Set Of Housefull 4, Ritesih Deshmukh Shares Funny Video

Riteish Deshmukh shared a video of his Housefull 4 co-stars, Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol napping on the sets. Akshay is considered to be one of the most hardworking actors in the Hindi film industry. So, no wonder he made time to get some rest in between shots. Akshay and Bobby's reaction upon being woken up is absolutely adorable, as they wake up with sheepish smiles on their faces. Check out the video.

Riteish posted the video on Twitter and captioned it, "My Hardworking Co Stars of #Housefull4 @akshaykumar @thedeol .....Ayeeeeeee!!!! @kritisanon @hegdepooja @kriti_official BG score by @ChunkyThePanday," (sic). Akshay can be seen lying on the couch, with music plugged in. Bobby, on the other hand, dozed off on a chair, with a portable fan in his hand. Riteish and Chunky Panday's commentary on the side while showing what happens behind the scenes is hilarious.

Housefull 4 also stars Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Pooja Kharbanda, Chunky Panday, south actor Rana Daggubati in a special appearance, and many others in smaller roles. It is being directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Farhad took the place of Sajid Khan as director when the latter stepped down on account of sexual harassment allegations against him by multiple women.

The film will portray a reincarnation take on the previous installments in the comedy franchise. It is scheduled to hit theatres on October 25, 2019.

