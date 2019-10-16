    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Akshay Kumar And Bobby Deol Take Naps On The Set Of Housefull 4, Ritesih Deshmukh Shares Funny Video

      By
      |

      Riteish Deshmukh shared a video of his Housefull 4 co-stars, Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol napping on the sets. Akshay is considered to be one of the most hardworking actors in the Hindi film industry. So, no wonder he made time to get some rest in between shots. Akshay and Bobby's reaction upon being woken up is absolutely adorable, as they wake up with sheepish smiles on their faces. Check out the video.

      Akshay & Bobby Nap On The Set Of Housefull 4: VIDEO!

      Riteish posted the video on Twitter and captioned it, "My Hardworking Co Stars of #Housefull4 @akshaykumar @thedeol .....Ayeeeeeee!!!! @kritisanon @hegdepooja @kriti_official BG score by @ChunkyThePanday," (sic). Akshay can be seen lying on the couch, with music plugged in. Bobby, on the other hand, dozed off on a chair, with a portable fan in his hand. Riteish and Chunky Panday's commentary on the side while showing what happens behind the scenes is hilarious.

      Housefull 4 also stars Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Pooja Kharbanda, Chunky Panday, south actor Rana Daggubati in a special appearance, and many others in smaller roles. It is being directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Farhad took the place of Sajid Khan as director when the latter stepped down on account of sexual harassment allegations against him by multiple women.

      The film will portray a reincarnation take on the previous installments in the comedy franchise. It is scheduled to hit theatres on October 25, 2019.

      MOST READ: Ujda Chaman Director Abhishek Pathak Claims, 'Dialogues, Situation & Everything Of Bala Is Similar'

      Story first published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 0:22 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 16, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue