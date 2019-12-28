Akshay Kumar On CAA Protest: I Don’t Like Violence; Do Not Destroy Anybody's Property

Superstar Akshay Kumar, who is all hopeful for his latest release, Good Newwz, reacted to the ongoing CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protest in the several parts of India and urged people to stay away from any kind of violence.

In a group interview with media, the Kesari actor said, "I don't like violence. Whether any side left side or right side, just don't do violence. Don't destroy property, don't do that, be away from violence. Whatever you want to say to each other do it with positivity, talk to each other, stop violence. Just do not destroy anybody's property, nobody should do that."

Earlier, Akshay got embroiled into a controversy when he mistakenly liked a video on Twitter that made fun of Delhi police's crackdown on the students of Jamia Milia after their protest against the legislation. Many netizens slammed the actor for liking such tweet. Later, Akshay clarified on Twitter that he liked the tweet 'accidentally'.

Apart from Akshay, many celebs including Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra, Swara Bhaskar, Anurag Kashyap and Farhan Akhtar voiced their opinion on CAA. While some openly slammed the Act, some gave a neutral reaction.

According to the Act, people from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come to India till December 31, 2014, from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan due to religious persecution there, will be given Indian citizenship.

The protesters claim that the legislation was 'unconstitutional and divisive' as it excludes Muslims.