Akshay Kumar Called A Hypocrite For Supporting Aarey Forest Destruction & Crying Over Amazon Forest

Netizens are anything but impressed with the latest post of Akshay Kumar, where he can be seen promoting Mumbai Metro. Recently, the social media stunt was done by Amitabh Bachchan and he was slammed for the same and netizens are in no mood to spare Akshay either. Fans feel celebs are not only promoting metro but also supporting Aarey forest destruction. From slamming Akshay to asking him to leave India and get settled in Canada, fans have vented out their anger on the actor.

A user also went on to call Akshay a hypocrite, for supporting Aarey forest destruction and crying over Amazon forest fire. The user wrote, "Hypocrite!!! Crying over burning of Amazon Rainforest and now smartly justifying the cutting of Aarey forest."

Here's how other netizens reacted...

@darshanaagahatraj: "Mumbai is our home and no amount of promoting metro will justify cutting down #aarey whether it's by you or any other celebrity. #saveaarey."

@priyanka_: "Metro accha option hai...par metro shed ke liye aarey forest ki vajah mahalaxmi race course ki jagah use karo."

@abhiandniyu: "Sir, we respect you a lot. Please tell us honestly that this has nothing to do with the government trying its best to distract us from the main issue. OF AAREY FOREST! It's surprising to see you and @amitabhbachchan talking so much about the metro in such a quick succession #saveaarey."

@natamasha_: "What a f*cking load of b*llshit propaganda."

@every_problem_solution7: "Are u trying to support Metro In Aarey by showing this video @akshaykumar."

@vipulshetty : "Mumbai metro was opened on June 2014.....5 years back.... and you felt like traveling through metro today and subtly promoting metro project .... when mumbai metro project is news for all the wrong things like cutting down trees.... Coincidence?"

@bakwas_sala: "This is so wrong. You are doing wrong. Galat, galat hi rahega kitna bhi twist karlo. What you are doing is wrong."

We wonder how Akshay and Amitabh would react to netizens' anger!

(Social media posts are unedited)