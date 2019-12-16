Akshay Kumar Claims He Mistakenly Liked ‘Jamia’ Tweet; Netizens Start To Troll

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is always known for voicing out his opinions on social causes and public issues. This time the 'Khiladi' star has liked a tweet posted by Jamia Millia Islamia University students. However, the tweet was soon unliked by him.

Akshay took to Twitter to clarify his act. He has claimed that he had 'accidentally' liked the tweet posted by the Jamia students. The tweet seems to mock the attack on Jamia.

The amended Citizenship Act (CAA) aims to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities coming from countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. Protests against CAA are happening in various parts of the country including Delhi, Assam, Hyderabad, Aligarh and Kolkata.

Akshay's Twitter post read, "Regarding the 'like' on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as In no way do I support such acts."

Netizens took a dig at him for his tweet.

Here is how they reacted,

"Do you follow people who endorse such things against students? #BoycottAkshayKumar #BoycottCanadianKumar"

"He did it intentionally so as to apologise and condemn later.. These guys are under great pressure.. we must understand.. Speak up freely @akshaykumar .. i am with u.."

"The Accidental Nationalist..."

"From playing Lord Krishna to doing mango interviews to random likes to being a Savarkar. What a fall for Akshay."

"Yeah! Even accepting Canadian citizenship was by mistake! We understand you mr. Kumar thanks for clarification."

"Like mistakenly gave up India citizenship and now applied for India passport! At least have some guts to say whichever side you are."

Some trusted the actor's statement, and dropped in supportive comments.

"Love u sir #isupportakshay"

"#isupportakshay We stand with u"

"It happens Akki. Don't take it seriously. U just chill & enjoy ur Success Sir!!"

What do you think about this? Drop in your comments below!

(Social media posts are not edited)

