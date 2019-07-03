Akshay Kumar Couldn't Resist The 'Bottle Cap Challenge'; Here's What He Did Next!

When it comes to the names of some of the fittest actors in the B-town brigade, Akshay Kumar's name definitely tops that list. Even at the age of 51, the star is fit as a fiddle and could some of the youngsters a run for their money.

Now, the internet is a place where we often see challenges go viral. After the Ice Bucket, Kiki and the 10-Year Challenge, the latest craze on the social media is the 'Bottle Cap Challenge' where one has to kick off caps off bottles.

Bollywood's 'original' khiladi has become the first Bollywood actor to take up this challenge and boy, he slayed it like a boss. He captioned the post as, ""I couldn't resist #BottleCapChallenge Inspired by my action idol @JasonStatham, I will repost/retweet the Best I see, come on Guys and Girls get your Bottle out and your Legs in the Air, Let's Do This #FitIndia #WednesdayMotivation."

Check out the video here-

It was businessman Errolson Hugh who kick-started this challenge and soon, American singer-songwriter John Mayer and Hollywood actor Jason Statham too took it up. Check out Statham's post here-

Speaking about Akshay Kumar, the superstar will be next seen in 'Mission Mangal' and ''Housefull4'. The actor is also teaming up with Rohit Shetty for the first time for his cop flick 'Sooryavanshi' where he will be essaying the role of an ATS Chief named Veer Suryavanshi. Katrina Kaif plays his leading lady and the film has already rolled in Bangkok.

Akshay Kumar: From The Day Acting Became My Destiny, Action Has Been My Lifeline