Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh Scream In Pain As They Experience Labour Contractions: Watch Video!

Actors Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh are leaving no stone unturned to be fully involved in the entire process of their film Good Newwz, which is a movie based on In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) pregnancy mix-up between two couples. So when we say no stone unturned, the two stars actually opted to experience labour pains in order to promote the film! Screaming in pain throughout this exercise, Akshay and Diljit came out of the process with more respect for all mothers!

Akshay and Diljit underwent a labour pain simulation through an electric instrument, which gave them contractions that pregnant women experience before giving birth. In the video, the two appear to have no idea what they are in store for in the beginning, but once the simulation starts, they start writhing and screaming in agony!

"Oh mereya parmatma (Oh my god)," shouts Diljit at one point. Akshay too, unable to bear it when the intensity is increased, shouts, "Kuch kiya aapne! Isko bhi karo saale ko (You did something! Do it to him too)."

In the end, when Diljit says that it was a fun experience, Akshay hilariously suggests that he should buy the labour contractions simulation machine.

Tweeting the video, Akshay wrote, "A small step to understand what mothers go through by @diljitdosanjh & me. Dil se - RESPECT to all the mummies out there, delivering #GoodNewwz is harder than anyone can imagine." (sic).

Good Newwz also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani in the lead opposite Akshay and Diljit. The trailer depicts a hilarious situation unfold between two couples after an IVF pregnancy goof-up. Good Newwz is directed by Raj Mehta, and produced by Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. It releases in theatres on December 27, 2019.

