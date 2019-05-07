Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 1 Crore To Odisha Cyclone Chief Minister’s Relief Fund!

Cyclone Fani has battered the entire state of Odisha and people are in despair and in need of immediate help. Several precious lives have already been lost and many of them are injured and left out of place. The whole country is contributing to rebuild and help the people of Odisha by collecting funds and providing necessary items for their everyday need and survival.

Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and is doing his bit to help people recover from the natural disaster. "This is not new. Akshay has always been contributing for causes, be it his Bharat Ke Veer initiative for the Armed Forces, or his contribution to the Kerala floods or Chennai floods earlier," says an industry source to HT.

Just a year ago, Akshay Kumar raised Rs 29 crores to support 159 families of the Armed Forces through the Bharat Ke Veer campaign and managed to change the lives of many families who were in need of financial support. The campaign was supported by the Union Home Ministry. Also, the actor had donated Rs 1 crore to the Chennai flood relief in 2015 as well.

It's good to see Akshay Kumar lending a helping hand when the country and its people are in need and we applaud his big-heartedness for being a hero both on screen and off screen.