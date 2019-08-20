English
    Akshay Kumar Explains What Made Him Donate Rs 2 Crore For Assam Flood Relief

    After being moved by the Assam floods that took the lives of over 90 people and 100s of animals, actor Akshay Kumar donated Rs 2 crore for the relief works. He donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund and Rs 1 crore to the famed Kaziranga National Park. The Mission Mangal actor was one of the first to donate such a huge amount.

    The actor tweeted that he was 'heartbroken' after seeing the situation. He reportedly said, "I honestly did not feel good when I donated money. But the Chief Minister of Assam called me and told, 'aapke donation ke baad, bahut saare aur bhi logon ne donation diya' (After you donated, I am seeing more people donate). Ours is an amazing nation. One just has to start something good and it will create a ripple effect. We need a little push."

    The actor also added that a photograph of a mother holding on to her child on her shoulders while wading through the flooded waters affected him badly. "There was no expression of sadness or stress on her face. And that's a dangerous sign. What all she must have gone through that she forgot all her sorrows," said Akshay.

    He said that such things cannot happen to his wife or daughter and that was why he did what he did.

    On donating Rs 1 crore to the zoo, he said, "I also saw some images of animals like rhinoceros, who were drowning, dying and screaming. We should all come together during such times - regardless of whether you can donate Rs 2 or 5 lakhs. That's how a country is made. And humanity is all about that. I admit that God has given me a lot of money, so I give away without thinking twice."

    On the work front, Akshay's Mission Mangal has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. The film, which is based on India's first interplanetary expedition, Mars Orbiter Mission, released on August 15.

    akshay kumar
