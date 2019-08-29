English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Akshay Kumar Finds His Doppleganger In Kashmiri Man; Netizens React With Hilarious Tweets

    By
    |

    It is great fun on internet, when pictures of famous celebrities' dopplegangers surface on it. Fans have a field day joking around and coming up with hilarious memes whenever this happens. The latest celebrity doppelganger to be making rounds on the internet is that of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. A picture of a Kashmiri man who looks strikingly similar to Akshay is making Twitterati lose its mind!

    Twitter Goes Crazy Over Akshay Kumar’s Kashmiri Lookalike!

    Ashish Singh, an ABC News associate editor shared a picture of Kashmiri man, Majid Mir on his Twitter handle. He tweeted that Majid is a devout fan of cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, and wears the cricket hat as seen in the picture, everyday without fail. He wrote, "Met a Kashmiri Fan of Sunil Gavasker, Majid Mir in #Kashmir Wears that hat everyday religiously" (sic).

    Twitterati went crazy after noticing the uncanny resemblance between Majid, and the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar. Check out some of the tweets -

    Tralalalala wrote - "No, that is Akshay Kumar playing Sunil Gavaskar in his biopic" (sic)

    Rahul D wrote - "This dude looks like someone has applied Old age FaceApp filter on Akshay Kumar. (BTW huge respect for His cricket passion)" (sic)

    Naveen wrote - "agar akshay kumar ko namaste london na milti to ye sach me akshay kumar hota aaj" (sic)

    The Murtuza wrote - "I zoomed in pic to be sure it's not photo shopped & someone has not pasted @akshaykumar face on him" (sic)

    On the work front, Akshay Kumar's last movie, Mission Mangal, was a huge commercial success. Apart from him, the movie also starred Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, and Sharman Joshi. Next, Akshay has a number of movies lined up. He will be seen in Housefull 4, Good Ne

    MOST READ: Neha Dhupia Shares Gorgeous Maldives Vacay Pictures With Adorable Baby Mehr & Hubby Angad Bedi!

    More AKSHAY KUMAR News

    Read more about: akshay kumar lookalike
    Story first published: Thursday, August 29, 2019, 1:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue