Akshay Kumar Finds His Doppleganger In Kashmiri Man; Netizens React With Hilarious Tweets

It is great fun on internet, when pictures of famous celebrities' dopplegangers surface on it. Fans have a field day joking around and coming up with hilarious memes whenever this happens. The latest celebrity doppelganger to be making rounds on the internet is that of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. A picture of a Kashmiri man who looks strikingly similar to Akshay is making Twitterati lose its mind!

Ashish Singh, an ABC News associate editor shared a picture of Kashmiri man, Majid Mir on his Twitter handle. He tweeted that Majid is a devout fan of cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, and wears the cricket hat as seen in the picture, everyday without fail. He wrote, "Met a Kashmiri Fan of Sunil Gavasker, Majid Mir in #Kashmir Wears that hat everyday religiously" (sic).

Twitterati went crazy after noticing the uncanny resemblance between Majid, and the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar. Check out some of the tweets -

Tralalalala wrote - "No, that is Akshay Kumar playing Sunil Gavaskar in his biopic" (sic)

No, that is Akshay Kumar playing Sunil Gavaskar in his biopic https://t.co/fUdDyY5wnN — Tralalalala (@dimaagkoshot) August 28, 2019

Rahul D wrote - "This dude looks like someone has applied Old age FaceApp filter on Akshay Kumar. (BTW huge respect for His cricket passion)" (sic)

This dude looks like someone has applied Old age FaceApp filter on Akshay Kumar. 😄😄(BTW huge respect for His cricket passion) — Rahul D / राहुल / ‎راہل (@rdalwale) August 28, 2019

Naveen wrote - "agar akshay kumar ko namaste london na milti to ye sach me akshay kumar hota aaj" (sic)

agar akshay kumar ko namaste london na milti to ye sach me akshay kumar hota aaj — Naveen (@n_avee_n_) August 28, 2019

The Murtuza wrote - "I zoomed in pic to be sure it's not photo shopped & someone has not pasted @akshaykumar face on him" (sic)

I zoomed in pic to be sure it's not photo shopped & someone has not pasted @akshaykumar face on him 😂😂😂 — ⚡🌟 THE MURTUZA 🌟⚡️ (@THEMURTUZA) August 28, 2019

On the work front, Akshay Kumar's last movie, Mission Mangal, was a huge commercial success. Apart from him, the movie also starred Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, and Sharman Joshi. Next, Akshay has a number of movies lined up. He will be seen in Housefull 4, Good Ne