    Akshay Kumar Finds It SAD That Actors Today Avoid Multi-hero Films; Makes Some Shocking Revelations!

    By
    |

    There was a time when two-hero films were a trend in Bollywood. However, in the last few years, this trend has been changing as actors seem to be focusing more on solo projects. Akshay Kumar who has been a part of many two-hero movies in his career, recently opened up about this change.

    Here's what he had to say on this changing trend.

    Akshay Is Sad About This Trend

    The superstar finds it 'sad' that actors today are reluctant to sign films having two or more heroes, and instead opt only for films that offer them solo-hero subjects.

    The Actor Refuses To Take Names

    "To be honest and without taking names, actors in our industry still don't understand the fact that they should do two-hero or three-hero subject. They are not doing it," the actor further added.

    The 'Mission Mangal' Actor Tried To Find The Reason

    Akshay said, "I have tried to find out why they don't want to do it. Everybody wants to do a solo-hero subject. The earlier generation - my generation - did it. They even worked in three-hero subjects."

    The Superstar Makes A Shocking Revelation

    The actor said, "These days two heroes hardly want to work together. Even if they do, they do it after repeated requests. This doesn't happen in Hollywood. It only happens here and it is very sad."

    Are Actors Insecure Of Doing Two Hero Films?

    To this, he added, "I would love to work in a four-hero or five-hero subject. It doesn't matter as long as your role is fine and you know you are part of a good film. I don't know, is it the insecurity that matters to them (actors of today) or anything else, I have failed to understand."

    Was Akshay Okay With The Actresses Taking The Centre-stage In 'Mission Mangal'?

    "Many a time I have done things like this. In ‘Khakee', I even let the heroine kill me. Honestly, I don't even

    care. My criterion is to find a movie that is good, great and hit. It doesn't matter what my role is. Even if my role is a small one, it's fine," the superstar concluded.

