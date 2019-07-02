English
    Akshay Kumar: From The Day Acting Became My Destiny, Action Has Been My Lifeline

    By Pti
    |

    Akshay Kumar recently said that in his close to three-decade-long career, action has been one of the biggest reasons for his consistency in Bollywood.

    The 51-year-old actor, who started his career in 1991 with "Saugandh", went to on to become one of the biggest action stars in the Hindi film industry courtesy his performance in "Khiladi" series -- "Khiladi", "Main Khiladi Tu Anari", "Sabse Bada Khiladi", "Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, "International Khiladi", "Khiladi 420" and "Khiladi 786".

    Akshay Kumar is currently filming director Rohit Shetty's next venture "Sooryavanshi", the fourth film in the filmmaker's cop universe.

    Akshay Kumar

    "From the day acting became my destiny, action has been my lifeline. Pure, unadulterated action in #Sooryavanshi will tell you'll why it still fires up my core," he wrote on Instagram.

    "Sooryavanshi" also reunites Akshay with his longtime collaborator Katrina Kaif after a gap of nine years.

    The movie is scheduled to be released on March 27 next year.

