Akshay Kumar Reacts STERNLY To His Son Aarav Being Targeted By Nasty Comments: It Breaks My Heart

Akshay On Aarav & Nitara Being Papped

"It breaks my heart to hear my six-year-old daughter says she doesn't want to come out to dinner with her family because the paparazzi will be there and she doesn't like the flashing lights.

Or Aarav not wanting to come for a movie because he just finished training and he doesn't want to have to deal with people saying he looks tired or sweaty on Instagram and I really don't blame them."

Akshay Further Adds..

Akshay Kumar also added that stars may have signed up for the paparazzi and constant media glare but their kids have not. Akshay feels star kids should not be publicly followed or scrutinised without their permission.

Akshay also asserted, "Again, that's my opinion and like I teach my kids, it's your choice whether or not you choose to be offended by what others say."

Akshay On Mean Comments & Trolls Targeted At His Son

When asked how he feels when his son Aarav gets targeted with mean comments, he said, "I think anyone that tries to exploit kids without permission for their own gain might need to take a hard look in the mirror and ask themselves ‘would they want anyone to do this to their own children'?"

‘Trash Talking Anyone Under 21 Publicly Should Be Illegal’

The Housefull 4 actor continued, "As for those that troll toddlers and teens, I have no words for that kind of behaviour. Trash talking anyone under 21 publicly should be illegal.

It's sad that such a great and powerful technology such as social media, is tainted by people wanting to hurt, mock, humiliate or just insist on throwing opinions with no fear of the damage such hate can cause the youth."

Akshay Concludes…

Akshay later concluded that all he can do as a father is, to teach his kids to be thick-skinned and pity those that have the time to hurt others.

On the work front, Akshay today announced his new project - Prithviraj.