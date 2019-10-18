    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      I Like Heroines Who Are Hari Bhari: Akshay Kumar Gets Slammed For Objectification; Sonakshi Reacts

      By Lekhaka
      An old interview of Akshay Kumar's, wherein the actor made a comment on Sonakshi Sinha's body, has been going viral on the internet. In the interview, Akshay says, "Sonakshi is a wonderful actress who has her own style of acting. She has an absolutely different figure - a typical, Indian figure and not size zero. Khaate peete gharane ki lagti hai. I am a pure Punjabi. I like heroines who are hari bhari. Chusa hua aam na lage." (sic) Netizens found his comments to be in bad taste and called him 'misogynistic'.

      When HT got in touch with Sonakshi Sinha, here's how she reacted to the trolls, who have been slamming Akshay.

      Sonakshi Defends Akshay

      Sonakshi Defends Akshay

      Sonakshi says, "Firstly, let me start by saying that trolls really have nothing better to do in life, so this is what they resort to. People have to understand that I was heavily body shamed at the start of my career, in spite of having lost 30 kilos, and what Akshay said was probably in response to something on the same lines."

      Sonakshi Says Akshay Was Protecting Her

      Sonakshi Says Akshay Was Protecting Her

      "They also have to understand that I have a great friendship and working equation with him, so he was talking about a friend and not a random person. If anything, he was being a gentleman and defending me with no intention of 'objectifying' anyone."

      Sonakshi Slams The Trolls

      Sonakshi Slams The Trolls

      Sonakshi, further added that she has absolutely no problem with what Akshay Kumar said; she doesn't think anyone else should have a problem with Akshay's statement either. She asserted that people need to start utilising their time better rather than digging up stupid things and making an issue of it.

      Do You Agree With Sonakshi?

      Do You Agree With Sonakshi?

      Well, Sonakshi might not have felt offended by what Akshay had said earlier. But his selection of words was anything but right! We surely didn't expect such a statement from Akshay. Referring to actresses as 'Chusa hua aam' isn't appreciative at all!

