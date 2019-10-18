I Like Heroines Who Are Hari Bhari: Akshay Kumar Gets Slammed For Objectification; Sonakshi Reacts

Sonakshi Defends Akshay

Sonakshi says, "Firstly, let me start by saying that trolls really have nothing better to do in life, so this is what they resort to. People have to understand that I was heavily body shamed at the start of my career, in spite of having lost 30 kilos, and what Akshay said was probably in response to something on the same lines."

Sonakshi Says Akshay Was Protecting Her

"They also have to understand that I have a great friendship and working equation with him, so he was talking about a friend and not a random person. If anything, he was being a gentleman and defending me with no intention of 'objectifying' anyone."

Sonakshi Slams The Trolls

Sonakshi, further added that she has absolutely no problem with what Akshay Kumar said; she doesn't think anyone else should have a problem with Akshay's statement either. She asserted that people need to start utilising their time better rather than digging up stupid things and making an issue of it.

Do You Agree With Sonakshi?

Well, Sonakshi might not have felt offended by what Akshay had said earlier. But his selection of words was anything but right! We surely didn't expect such a statement from Akshay. Referring to actresses as 'Chusa hua aam' isn't appreciative at all!