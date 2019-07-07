English
    Akshay Kumar Gets Trolled Left & Right For Canadian Passport After BMC Tweet

    By
    |

    Akshay Kumar gets trolled mercilessly after he welcomed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's debut on Twitter, saying people can now tweet their 'suggestions and grievances' to the civic body directly.

    Akshay was the subject of intense speculation about his citizenship after he did not vote in Mumbai on April 29 in the fourth round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls. Later, the 51-year-old said he had never hidden or denied the fact that he holds a Canadian passport.

    The Kesari actor tweeted, "The BMC is now on twitter as @mybmc, you can now tweet your suggestions/ grievances to BMC directly and get them addressed. Try it now to make your voice heard directly."

    akshay-kumar-gets-trolled-left-right-for-canadian-passport-after-bmc-tweet

    To which the official page of BMC replied, "Thank you Mr @akshaykumar for helping us bring maximum Mumbaikars together on this medium to take up the #CollectiveResponsibility of keeping our city at its best. We look forward to effectively addressing people's grievances & also sensitising them of the role they can play."

    This, however, didn't go down well with several people who called the tweet ironical. The replies to his tweet ranged from being abusive to ones mentioning his Canadian nationality.

    "Toothpaste mein desh ki mitti hai, handwash mein desh ki suraksha hai, saabun mein deshbhakti ka jhaag hai....lekin passport mein desh ki naagrikta nahi hai. Ye kaisa deshprem hai. Canadian," a user wrote.

    The actor had earlier said he doesn't understand the 'unwarranted interest and negativity' about his citizenship as he works in the country and pays his taxes here.

    "While all these years, I have never needed to prove my love for India to anyone, I find it disappointing that my citizenship issue is constantly dragged into needless controversy, a matter that is personal, legal, non-political, and of no consequence to others," he had said.

    Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
