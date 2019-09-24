English
    Akshay Kumar Gets Trolled Over His Picture With Kriti Sanon’s Sister Nupur Sanon!

    Akshay Kumar got trolled yet again when a picture of the actor, in which he can be seen striking a pose with Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur Sanon, surfaced on the internet. It all happened when Akshay shot his first music video along with Ammy Virk and Nupur Sanon at the St. Xavier's College on Sunday.

    In the picture, Akshay Kumar can be seen sitting on Nupur's 'dupatta' and fans can't keep calm. "Akshay Kumar considers himself so important that he is sitting on the dupatta of a girl. This is the way to respect a girl? He should be ashamed," tweeted a user.

    A few users also took digs at his Canadian origin after this picture went viral. Some also defended Akshay and tweeted in support of the actor. A user wrote, "Why did the girl not object. Perhaps she wanted importance... Akshay sitting on her dupatta."

    The internet can be a dangerous place sometimes!

    Coming back to the song, 'Filhaal' is a romantic number, penned by Jaani with vocals by B Praak. The song is expected to be a massive hit!

    (Social media posts are unedited)

