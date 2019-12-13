Akshay Kumar Gifts Wife Twinkle Khanna ‘Onion Earrings’; Netizens Just Can’t Keep Calm

Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram on Friday to share about the special gift that she had received from hubby Akshay Kumar. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are the Bollywood couple, who is always known for standing up for social causes. This time Akshay has taken up the onion cause, by gifting her beloved wife 'Onion earrings'.

Twinkle Khanna shared the picture of the onion rings on her Instagram handle and wrote, "My partner returns from performing at the Kapil Sharma show and says, 'They were showing this to Kareena, I don't think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.' Sometimes it's the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart. #onionearrings #bestpresentaward (sic)"

Comments like,

"Hahaha epic."

"Very soon you will find them at jewellery shops rather than vegetable market."

"Finally u got one 😅", started pouring in.

While the onion prices have been on a high lately, Akshay's latest gesture has initiated a dose of laughter in social media.

Akshay Kumar will be seen soon on big screens in 'Good Newwz' along with Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is scheduled to release on December 27. Akshay is also gearing up for the release of 'Laxxmi Bomb', which is the official remake of the Tamil horror-comedy 'Kanchana'. Akshay also has Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Panday and Bell Bottom in his kitty.

What's your take on Akshay's funny gesture? Drop in your comments below!

