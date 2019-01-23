Akshay Kumar Gives 10 Year Challenge A 'Good News' Spin!

While the #10YearChallenge has taken the internet by storm, Bollywood superstar too joined the bandwagon and shared a picture of himself with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The duo are all set to share screen space in Good News after 10 years, the shooting of which commenced today.

Akshay shared a picture where he and Bebo are posing in the same manner like they did for 'Kambakkht Ishq'. The actor captioned the click as, "2009 to 2019, the #GoodNews is that not much has changed, or so we hope ?? First day of shoot it is, do send in your best wishes #10YearChallenge."

Of course, Akshay's version of 10 Year Challenge left us grinning from ear-to-ear. What do you folks think about it?

Earlier, ace makeup artiste Mickey Contractor had shared a picture of Kareena from the sets of Good News just before she began getting ready for her shot. He captioned the picture as, "Good News!!!! The star and her ENTOURAGE."

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan had earlier worked together in Aitraaz, Kambakkht Ishq, Bewafaa and Gabbar Is Back. Good News also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The duo had already kickstarted the shoot from November.

Earlier in an interview, Kareena had said, "I believe age or life stages should not affect a woman's career. It's important not to limit yourself. Women can do it all. I have always enjoyed playing various roles on reel - a warrior princess, model, mother just the way I do in my real life. All of this has been possible because I focus on being healthy inside to stay beautiful outside."

Talking about Good News, the film helmed by Raj Mehta revolves around the theme of pregnancy. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma productions, the film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on September 6.

