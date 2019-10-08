Akshay Kumar Got Delicious Food For Those Who Came On Time For Housefull 4 Sets, Says Farhad Samji
Akshay Kumar is known for being incredibly disciplined on the sets. One of his upcoming projects is Housefull 4, which has been directed by Farhad Samji. Recently, the director revealed an interesting anecdote that happened on the sets. Read on.
Akshay Fetched Food For Those Who Were On Time
"All the actors knew that working with Akshay meant there would be early morning shifts and they were mentally prepared. Also, he used to get surprise gifts and delicious food for those who all came on time. He would casually ask the co-stars about their favourite goodies and dishes, and the next day, bring them as a surprise. It was his way of making sure that his habit of starting morning shifts did not become a punishment for them," Samji told a leading daily.
Samji Is All Praise For Akshay
Samji further added, "...thanks to Akshay's swift and punctual nature, it helped us wrap the movie in just 65 days, which is truly commendable. He, along with Bobby (Deol), Riteish (Deshmukh) and the girls (Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda) made the shoot effortless."
About Housefull 4
Housefull 4 is a reincarnation comedy that stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Rana Daggubati. The film is slated to release on October 25, 2019.
On The Work Front For Akshay
The actor has a plethora of projects in hand such as Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey, Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj and Good Newzz.