    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Akshay Kumar Got Delicious Food For Those Who Came On Time For Housefull 4 Sets, Says Farhad Samji

      By
      |

      Akshay Kumar is known for being incredibly disciplined on the sets. One of his upcoming projects is Housefull 4, which has been directed by Farhad Samji. Recently, the director revealed an interesting anecdote that happened on the sets. Read on.

      Akshay Fetched Food For Those Who Were On Time

      Akshay Fetched Food For Those Who Were On Time

      "All the actors knew that working with Akshay meant there would be early morning shifts and they were mentally prepared. Also, he used to get surprise gifts and delicious food for those who all came on time. He would casually ask the co-stars about their favourite goodies and dishes, and the next day, bring them as a surprise. It was his way of making sure that his habit of starting morning shifts did not become a punishment for them," Samji told a leading daily.

      Samji Is All Praise For Akshay

      Samji Is All Praise For Akshay

      Samji further added, "...thanks to Akshay's swift and punctual nature, it helped us wrap the movie in just 65 days, which is truly commendable. He, along with Bobby (Deol), Riteish (Deshmukh) and the girls (Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda) made the shoot effortless."

      About Housefull 4

      About Housefull 4

      Housefull 4 is a reincarnation comedy that stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Rana Daggubati. The film is slated to release on October 25, 2019.

      On The Work Front For Akshay

      On The Work Front For Akshay

      The actor has a plethora of projects in hand such as Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey, Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj and Good Newzz.

      More AKSHAY KUMAR News

      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue