Akshay Kumar Says He Has Applied For Indian Passport: ‘Hurts Me When I’m Asked To Prove I’m Indian’

Akshay Kumar is often targeted for having Canadian citizenship. The actor cleared the air by explaining the difficult circumstance in his life which led him to apply for Canadian citizenship. He said that it hurts him whenever he is asked to prove that he is Indian, and has now applied for an Indian passport.

"I have now applied for the passport. I am an Indian and it hurts me that I am asked to prove that every time. My wife, my children are Indian. I pay my taxes here and my life is here," Akshay said while speaking at the HT Leadership Summit.

Opening up about why he had to get a Canadian passport, he said, "There was a time when I had 14 flops in a row and I was wondering what to do. One of my closest friends who stays in Canada told me 'come here and we will work together'. I started the process to get a Canadian passport because I felt my career was finished and I won't get more work here. But my 15th film worked and I never looked back. I never thought of changing my passport."

Akshay may have seen ups and downs in his career, but he is now going steady. The actor is one of the most successful stars in the industry owing to his hard-working nature and desire to push the envelope.

Akshay was last seen in Housefull 4, which was successful at the box office. His next release is Good Newwz, a comedy about two couples' IVF mix up when they are trying to get pregnant. Good Newwz also stars Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, and is directed by Raj Mehta. The film releases on December 27.

