Akshay Kumar's High-Octane Action Thriller With Nikkhil Advani Titled 'Bell Bottoms'?

Lately, Akshay Kumar is taking up some interesting projects. If the latest buzz in Tinseltown is to be believed, the 'Housefull 4' actor is all set to team up with Nikkhil Advani and Vashu Bhagnani for a high-octane action thriller. Reportedly, the film will be helmed by Ranjit Tiwari, who earlier directed Farhan Akhtar starrer 'Lucknow Central'.

Meanwhile, we hear that the makers have already zeroed down a title for this film. A source close to the development spilled the beans about this movie to Pinkvilla, "Nikkhil has been planning this film for sometime. It's a suave action spy thriller where Akshay plays one of the special agents. The film is completely set in the 80s and will be a period action espionage film."

The source, further, informed the entertainment portal, "Since it's set in the '80s, the team has called the film Bell Bottoms. Yes, that's the title of the actioner and the whole cast including Akshay will be seen wearing clothes that were prevalent in that era."

Rumours are rife that this film was earlier offered to Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor. But, things didn't work out with them. Finally, Akshay Kumar came on board.

On the work front, the superstar will next be seen in 'Good Newwz', Raghava Lawrence's 'Laxmmi Bomb', Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Bachchan Pandey' and Yash Raj Film's 'Prithviraj Chauhan'.

