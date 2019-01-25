Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan Attend Mukesh Bhatt’s Daughter Sakshi Bhatt’s Reception
Mukesh Bhatt's daughter Sakshi Bhatt tied the knot with her fiancé Mazahir today, January 25th, 2019, and the family hosted a reception for the couple at Taj Lands End later in the evening. Many Bollywood celebs from Mukesh Bhatt's brother Mahesh Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor to Hrithik Roshan graced the reception today. It was a truly star studded occasion. Check out the pictures!
Akshay Kumar Graces Sakshi Bhatt's Reception
Akshay Kumar arrived for the reception of Mukesh Bhatt's daughter Sakshi Bhatt. He looked totally dapper in a a black suit as he flashed a smile for the cameras.
Aamir Brings A Present For The Newlyweds
Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan graced the reception of Mukesh Bhatt's daughter Sakshi. Aamir Khan opted a semi-formal look wearing a black tee, a black button up jacket, brown pants, and a hat. He held a gift for the newlyweds in his hands.
Pooja Bhatt Looked Dazzling
Sakshi's cousin Pooja bhatt was looking dazzling at the reception. She wore a velvet black kurta with a matching palazzo. Earlier in the day, Sakshi had posted a picture of the bride Sakshi, on her Instagram and had captioned it, "The baby of the Bhatt family @sakshibhatt ties the knot with Mazahir and ensures the Bhatt family inherits the absolute gems that constitute the Mandasaurwala family! Our grandmother Shireen Nanabhai Bhatt must be smiling so wide in Heaven right now! ❤️❤️❤️ #familytime #weddingbells #loveisstillalive." (sic).
Anil Kapoor Wears A 'Set Love Free' Pin
Anil Kapoor was also at Sakshi Bhatt's reception. He smiled for the cameras wearing a brown suit, and dark grey pants. He wore a pin which read ‘Set Love Free'. We wonder what he was referring to?
The Happy Couple!
The ‘just married' couple looked stunning at their reception. Sakshi wore a gorgeous lavender gown with a detailed top, and her hair let loose. Her husband Mazahir was dressed to impress in a navy blue suit, teamed with a white shirt, a red tie and a red pocket square.
A Family Picture
The newlyweds Sakshi and Mazahir pose for a picture with Sakshi's family. Her dad Mukesh Bhatt wore a Nehru jacket, her mum Nilima Bhatt was wearing a lovely pink saree. Sakshi's brother Vishesh Bhatt was dressed in a maroon suit whereas his wife Kanika Parab dazzled in a plunge neck sequined green dress.
Hrithik Roshan Looked Totally Dapper
Hrithik Roshan looked totally handsome at Mukesh Bhatt's daughter's reception. He wore a black tux with a white shirt.
Aamir, Pooja, Mahesh Bhatt, Anil & Akshay Share A Laugh
Aamir Khan, Pooja Bhatt, Mukesh's brother Mahesh Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Akshay Kumar share a joke amongst themselves and laugh out loud as they pose for the cameras.
