Akshay Kumar Hits Back At Allegations Of Inflated Box-office Numbers Of Housefull 4

Was Akshay Upset With The Twitter Trends On Fake Housefull 4 Numbers?

To this the actor replied, ""Do I look upset? I am from that era where I have heard a lot of people say a lot of things. But I have never said anything. In my school, I was taught, ‘Mind your own business.'"

You Can Talk To Theatre Owners, Says Akshay

Producer Ronnie Screwvala recently tweeted that trade analysts should report box office numbers accurately. When asked about what he feels about this in general, the actor said, "It doesn't make a difference. What will I do? You can talk to theatre owners. You will keep asking me this same question four times to get an answer. The answer is I am not writing all this. These people are writing it. I am not running anything. My point of view is very simple, whatever comes in front of the media as you react to it, I react to it. So, there is nothing new about it."

The Actor Slams Accusations Of Inflated Box Office Numbers Of Housefull 4

Akshay told the reporters, "There is a studio called Fox Star Studios (involved with the film), it has big credibility. It is corporate. It runs from LA. It is not possible. We should use our brains. They make films of millions and millions of dollars and for them to increase by three or five nothing will happen. So, let's talk sense. They (Fox Star Studios) are writing it on their own (Twitter) handle and it goes everywhere, they have to report to everyone. Nobody is going to lie about this.

When asked what the last box office figure he knew the film had made, he said that the film has done a business of about Rs. 137 crores.

Akshay On The Film Receiving Negative Reviews From Critics

"See I respect critics, people need to be critiqued, it is like a barometer which tells you what the temperature is. It is important to have critics in your life and I respect that. Comedy is a kind of a thing which everyone won't like, my comedy sense is very different than my wife's. She may not like this, she may like some other kind of work that I do. That is why things will vary from all out what one critic has to say than what another has to say and especially in comedy it is always going to be."