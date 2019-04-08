Akshay Kumar: I Tease Karisma & Kareena Kapoor About Having A Flat In Every Building In Bandra

Kareena Kapoor teases Akshay Kumar about the money he is making : Check Out Here |FilmiBeat

After a long time, Akshay Kumar is working with Kareena Kapoor in Good News. The actor shares a warm relationship with both Kareena and Karisma. In a recent interview to a daily, Akshay revealed that he is very fond of the Kapoor sisters. He said, "Whenever we meet - whether it's on a film set or an awards night - our equation has remained the same. We are extremely fond of each other. Bebo and Lolo tease me about the amount of money I'm making and I tease them about having a flat in every building in Bandra. That's our fun banter.''

"I've done many films with Bebo and her sister Lolo (Karisma Kapoor). In my entire career, I've done around 12-13 films every year. That's quite a lot. Most of them have been hits. It has always been lovely working with them. But I have never done a full-length feature film with Kareena after she got married. This is the first time. But nothing has changed," he added.

When Kareena Kapoor was asked about her equation with Khiladi Kumar, she said, ''Akshay is one of the most dedicated and disciplined stars that we have. We haven't worked in a film for the longest time and now Good News is happening. It's an exciting project for us to be a part of. It has the right humour and emotions for all ages. Working with him is always fun. The best part is that he doesn't waste time, so, we go on set, wrap up and I can head home to be with my son, Taimur.''

She praised Akki and revealed, "He has grown fantastically as an actor. If you see in the last few years, it has been higher than anybody else. It's also because of the way he functions. But otherwise, he's hardly changed as a person. He's extremely loving and well-mannered."

For the uninitiated, Akshay and Kareena have worked in films like Ajnabee, Kambakkht Ishq, Tashan and Bewafaa in the past.

Most Read: Shahrukh Khan Might Not Star In Don 3; Ranveer Singh To Replace Him In The Action-Thriller?