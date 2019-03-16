Akshay Kumar ROASTS A Reporter For Asking A Stupid Question Related To Ajay Devgn & Pan Masala Ad

Here’s What Akshay Said..

While taking a dig at the reporter, Akshay said, "I don't think like that. I have never ever imagined in my entire life that I will be asked such question."

He further added that even if he spends his entire life thinking the apt answer for this question, he won't be able to come up with any answer, leaving Parineeti in splits!

Coming Back To Kesari..

Kesari is based on the Battle of Saragarhi fought between the British Indian army's Sikh Regiment comprising of 21 soldiers and 10,000 Afghan tribesmen in 1897.

Akshay plays the role of Havildar Ishar Singh who leads the group of soldiers to fight a war with bravery and valour. The actor said working on the film was an emotional experience for him.

‘The Last 15-20 Minutes Of The Film Are Very Emotional’

"Looking at the subject who wouldn't want to be part of it. Not many people knew about Battle of Saragarhi and when I heard it I wanted to do it. The last 15-20 minutes of the film are very emotional. It has been an emotional journey on the film," said Akshay.

Akshay: Kesari Should Be Shown To Kids & Youth

Akshay said that this film should be shown to the kids and the youth. "This is an educational film. I appeal to show it to children and youth should watch this film as there is lot of learning."

Produced by Cape of Good Hope Films and Johar's Dharma Productions, the film releases on March 21.