Akshay Kumar And Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Good News Release Date Postponed; Find Out New Date!

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen on screen once again in Raj Mehta's directorial debut film, Good News. On August 2nd, 2018, producer Karan Johar brought the good news to audiences and announced that Akshay and Kareena will be working together again. But it looks like we will have to wait a few more months before we get to watch the film. The makers have now announced that the release of the film, which was scheduled for July 19th, 2019, has now been postponed to a later date. Find out!

Karan Johar took to his Twitter page to announce that Good News which was set to release on July 19th, 2019, has now been postponed to release on September 6th, 2019. He tweeted saying, "#GOODNEWS releases on the 6th of September, 2019!!! AKSHAY KAREENA DILJIT KIARA!!! Directed by RAJ MEHTA!! #capeofgoodfilms @DharmaMovies @akshaykumar #kareena @diljitdosanjh @Advani_Kiara @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan." (sic).

Along with Akshay and Kareena, Good News also stars Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. While the first schedule of the film had Kiara and Diljit working on their sequences, sources are reportedly saying that Akshay and Kareena will be joining the other two and the four of them will be shooting for the combined sequences in the second schedule. The third schedule will have only Akshay and Kareena shooting their parts.

A source told DNA, "Akshay has given his dates from the last week of January. The entire crew, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh will also be shooting in Mumbai for the second schedule of the film. He will join them on the sets around January 27. Akki and Bebo weren't required for that schedule. The four of them will shoot their combination scenes now, whereas there will also be a third schedule featuring only the two main leads."

Well, we just can't wait to watch the fabulous on screen jodi reunite again!

