Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani & Diljit Dosanjh Can't Wait To Share The 'Good News'
After working together in films like Tashan, Aitraaz and Kambakkht Ishq, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan are reuniting for Raj Mehta's Good News. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Recently, we came across a happy sneak-peek of the cast from the film's sets and we just can't wait to share the pictures with you.
Meet The 'Awesome Foursome'
In this picture, Akshay Kumar is seen balancing himself on Kareena Kapoor Khan's lap while Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh are all smiles for the picture.
'Good News' Is On Its Way
Kiara shared one more picture and captioned it as, "Bringing the #GoodNews to you sooon🤩 #kareenakapoorkhan @akshaykumar @diljitdosanjh @raj_a_mehta @karanjohar @dharmamovies."
'Working With Bebo Is Always Fun'
Earlier while talking about reuniting with Bebo for Good News, Akshay shared, "Working with Bebo (Kareena) is always fun but Diljit and I get along like a house on fire, if I were to say so myself. Our Punjabi connect is amazing and I think it will show brilliantly on-screen."
The Plot
Buzz is that Good News revolves around a couple played by Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan who are trying to have their first baby. That's where another couple played by Kiara and Dijit step in to help them out.
Recently, pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan sporting a baby bump for the film's shoot went viral on the internet.
