Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani & Diljit Dosanjh Can't Wait To Share The 'Good News'

Meet The 'Awesome Foursome'

In this picture, Akshay Kumar is seen balancing himself on Kareena Kapoor Khan's lap while Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh are all smiles for the picture.

'Good News' Is On Its Way

Kiara shared one more picture and captioned it as, "Bringing the #GoodNews to you sooon🤩 #kareenakapoorkhan @akshaykumar @diljitdosanjh @raj_a_mehta @karanjohar @dharmamovies."

'Working With Bebo Is Always Fun'

Earlier while talking about reuniting with Bebo for Good News, Akshay shared, "Working with Bebo (Kareena) is always fun but Diljit and I get along like a house on fire, if I were to say so myself. Our Punjabi connect is amazing and I think it will show brilliantly on-screen."

The Plot

Buzz is that Good News revolves around a couple played by Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan who are trying to have their first baby. That's where another couple played by Kiara and Dijit step in to help them out.

Recently, pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan sporting a baby bump for the film's shoot went viral on the internet.