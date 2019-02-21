English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Trailer Review!

    By
    |

    Finally, the much-awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari is out today and we're here with its audience review. Kesari, which is the true story of valor, sacrifice & bravery, is heaping praises on Twitter fans are totally in awe of Akshay Kumar. Check out netizens' reaction below.. 

    Hitesh Borana @HiteshBorana687: "Wow, superb, Spectacular so looking forward to see the film. @akshaykumar 👌🙏." [sic]

    Azєєм тнє Aνєиgєя‏ @AzeemQuraishi13 : "#KesariTrailer really gave me goosebumps. Never knew about the history of Battle of Saragarhi. 21 vs 10,000 why don't they teach this in school? Sikhs are brave souls." [sic]

    akshay-kumar-kesari-trailer-review

    abhishek masand‏ @abhishekmasand : "Shame on a lot of us that we need movie like #Kesari to know these stories of India's Real Heroes.. 21 against 10000+ and still they fight and killed more than 600 ..WOW.. These are the stories we should have in our books with full details about those heroes.#KesariTrailer." [sic]

    Pragati Raj‏ @GabbarPragati: "सारे जीरो और हीरो के बाद आता है अपना बॉस है हुकुम का इक्का अपना बॉस ..... @akshaykumar awesome Boss #KesariTrailer." [sic]

    Hemlata Gautam‏ @gautamhemlata: "Mind blowing trailer #KesariTrailer out now - http://bit.ly/Kesari-Trailer incredible true story of valour, sacrifice & bravery - told like never before! @ParineetiChopra @SinghAnurag79 @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @SunirKheterpal @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms @iAmAzure @ZeeStudios." [sic]

    The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 21, 2019. 

    Read more about: kesari akshay kumar
    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 18:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue