Akshay Kumar's Kesari Trailer To Release Tomorrow As Fimmakers Feel The Timing Is Right!

It Is High Time The Trailer Of Kesari Should Be Released

"A special preview has been kept and then the trailer will hit the social media on Thursday. It is not advisable to delay the trailer for a long time because it takes a while for the trailer to catch on and then the actors and the crew get on with the promotion of the film in the physical space through events and media interviews," said a trade source to Deccan Chronicle.

The Nation Is Talking About The Sacrifice Of Soldiers

"The nation talking about sacrifices of the jawaans today. Kesari also talks about the sacrifices of 21 jawaans over a hundred years ago. The makers had held on for a couple of days and then decided to drop the trailer," says a trade source.

Donation Towards The Pulwama Terror Attack

Akshay Kumar donated Rs 5 crore to help the families of the martyred CRPF jawans and he also tweeted, "Numb beyond belief at the dastardly terror attack on #CRPF soldiers in #Pulwama. May God give peace to their souls, and strength to their grieving families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. We can't let this be forgotten."

Kesari – Grand Release

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari is all set to hit the theatres on March 21, 2019. The movie is directed by Anurag Singh and co-produced by Karan Johar. We're sure the movie will be a super hit at the box office.