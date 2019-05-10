Akshay Kumar's LIE About Not Visiting Canada In Last 7 Years Gets EXPOSED; A User LEAKS Proofs!

This man @akshaykumar is the most shameless compulsive lier i have ever seen.

don't know how people idolise this scumbag. ;3 pic.twitter.com/mZUk8c1lHe — Chirag (@Obsessedmind_) May 9, 2019

Here's What The User Posted..

Going by his tweet, one can spot Akshay Kumar at a wedding in Toronto. These tweets instantly garnered negative reactions from netizens, with many labelling the actor a 'liar'.

Here's How Netizens Reacted..

Pramod @aumpramod: "@akshaykumar You should not have lied @akshaykumar SHAME."

Abhik Das @abhikd3: "Was just trying to show him what he is. And what kind of double standard people they are."

However, Many Defended Akshay Kumar

Pradip Basak @masterpradip: "Before calling him shameless try to match his success and contribution to the society. @abhikd3 No need to argue with these people because you and I at least need logic to do it."

Chowkidar Ashish Jain @jainashish1311: "@akshaykumar He told for personal reasons. He might went their to attend some function i might be different story. वैसे शब्द पकड़ना है तो अपने नेता के पकड़ो... जो झूट की इमारत है।"

Recently, A Video Of Akshay Kumar Went Viral

In the viral video, Akshay was seen saying to the crowd, "I must tell you one thing, 'This is my home. Toronto is my home.' After I retire from this industry, I'm going to come back here and stay here."

It seems the controversies around Akshay Kumar are not going to die soon!