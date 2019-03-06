akshay-kumar-makes-digital-debut-with-amazon-prime-s-action-thriller-series

Akshay Kumar is the latest from Bollywood to make his digital debut with Amazon Prime Video's action-packed thriller series. The show, tentatively titled The End, will take the 51-year-old actor back to his action roots he owes to the Khiladi films of the 1990s.

Jennifer Salke, Head - Amazon Studios (Worldwide), told PTI that "Akshay is starring in a big action thriller series, temporarily titled 'The End'. It will be very exciting."

Salke said it will be an "edge-of-the-seat" action series. Akshay, whose recent filmography features socially-relevant films and comedies, said the show cannot be termed as his comeback to the action genre.

"When did I go away from it? I have never gone away from action. Action is within me. I call myself a stuntman first and then an actor," the superstar said at the launch event of the show.

The actor arrived at the launch in his signature action style - this time with hands and legs on fire.

While Akshay refrained from divulging the plot details, he said it will be "a fun and an entertaining" story.

On his digital debut, the actor said it was his son, Aarav, who urged him to venture into the space. Salke said the next big hit can come from anywhere in the world and Amazon believes a show like this will cross all boundaries.

The concept of the show is the next best-kept secret like the 'Lord of The Rings' concept, she added.

"It will be a global hit. We will be behind it in the way we have been behind so many projects like 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel', 'Jack Ryan', 'Homecoming', etc," she said.

James Farrell, Head of International Originals, Amazon Prime Video, said the superstar has been contemplating about revisiting his action days for a long time. He added that they started discussing the project three years ago.

"Akshay has been thinking about this one for years. He is just trying to figure out what he could do for his fans that was different. He wanted to go back to his action roots but not have it as the usual three-hour film arc. (He thought) 'What I could do for multiple years with lots of twists and turns?'" Farrell told PTI.

He added that the series, which is expected to start production soon, will take place over "many seasons and many years".

The series will be produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the banner behind Prime Video's another hit series "Breathe".

Credits - PTI